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Paragons of Poster Art: An Interview with EMEK
By James Volpe Rotondi,10 days ago
Though his mononymous moniker—simply Emek—emits a certain mysterious power, the highly acclaimed Portland, OR-based artist Emek Golan, it turns out, is infinitely more down-to-earth than his otherworldly poster designs might suggest. Make no mistake: you’ve seen Emek’s work. Maybe you’ve even gotten utterly lost in it on a psychedelic evening, marveling at the rich iconography, symbolism, hidden messages, flora and fauna, mechanical intrigue, and staggering line detail of his highly sought-after posters and album covers.