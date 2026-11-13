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Decades after TCU fighter pilot disappeared in Vietnam, his story fuels search for those still MIA
By Juan Carlos Chaoui,11 days ago
On a table in Dallas sit pieces of a life interrupted: photographs, reel-to-reel tapes and a diary written during the Vietnam War. They belonged to Air Force Capt. William Elmo Powell, a TCU graduate and fighter pilot who disappeared in 1968 when his aircraft was shot down over North Vietnam. His nephew, Mark Powell, was only 6 years old.
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