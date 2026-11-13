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Miami’s Kyu Brings Wood-Fired Cooking and Significant Buzz to Century City
By Matthew Kang,11 days ago
It’s not every day that a popular Miami restaurant expands to the West Coast, what with the narrative of California’s difficult environment for conducting business and Los Angeles’s often Byzantine rules for opening a large-scale restaurant. But Kyu’s November 9 opening in Century City, tucked behind the historic Fairmont Century Plaza at the base of a two-skyscraper luxury residential project owned by billionaire developers David and Simon Reuben, makes sense for a restaurant chain with plans to expand globally.
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