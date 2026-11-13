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Beyond the Gates Spoilers November 16-20, 2026
By Michael Thomas,11 days ago
Beyond the Gates spoilers for November 16-20, 2026 tease a week of family tension, unexpected revelations, romantic developments, and major decisions in Fairmont Crest. Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) is ready for a fresh start, but leaving his past behind won’t be as easy as he hopes. Jacob (Jibre Hordges) makes a confession that leaves Naomi (Arielle Prepetit) livid; Chelsea (RhonniRose Mantilla) and Madison (Kenjah) clash when a secret comes to light, and Dani (Karla Mosley) stands her ground despite Chelsea’s objections.