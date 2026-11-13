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General Hospital Spoilers November 16-20, 2026
By Michael Thomas,11 days ago
General Hospital spoilers for November 16-20, 2026 tease a tense week in Port Charles, with dangerous situations, shocking news, and plenty of drama. Sonny faces another difficult week, Carly receives horrifying news, and Trina’s stalker gets dangerously close. Meanwhile, Jason springs into action, Anna makes a major decision, and Ava and Drew have some explaining to do.