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Like Mother, Like Daughter! Jennifer Finnigan’s Daughter Ella Is Headed to The Bold and the Beautiful!
By Michael Thomas,10 days ago
Ella Jack Finnigan-Silverman, the real-life daughter of former Bridget Forrester actress Jennifer Finnigan, is set to appear as Lilly on Monday, November 16, on The Bold and the Beautiful. Finnigan made quite an impression during her run on the show as Bridget. The Canadian-born actress played the character from 2000...