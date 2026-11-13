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Third graders compete at Ingram-Pye inaugural Multiplication Bee with families attending
By Addison White,11 days ago
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) — Third-grade students at Ingram-Pye Elementary School put their math skills to the test on Friday during the school’s inaugural Multiplication Bee. This marks the first-ever Multiplication Bee at Ingram-Pye Elementary School, located at 855 Anthony Rd., with families, second-grade students and faculty in attendance. Faculty said they plan to continue this as an annual event.