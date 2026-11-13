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FEMA’s $2.9 Billion in Preparedness Grants Has a Transparency Problem, GAO Says
By CBRNE Central Staff,8 days ago
When a hazmat team decontaminates casualties after a chemical release, when a bomb squad responds to a suspected device, or when a city’s hospitals and first responders prepare for a mass-casualty event, much of the equipment, training, and planning behind that response was likely paid for by a federal preparedness grant. Detection instruments, protective suits, decontamination gear, communications systems, and large-scale exercises are the kinds of things these grants buy, and they are often the difference between a prepared community and one improvising in a crisis. The Government Accountability Office (GAO) says the process that decides who gets that money is not as clear to applicants as it should be.