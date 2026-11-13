undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Storms Slam Philadelphia Thursday Before Winter-Like Weekend Chill Hits
By Angela Martinez,11 days ago
Showers and thunderstorms have developed across parts of the Philadelphia region by early Thursday afternoon, with unsettled weather expected to continue into the evening. Temperatures are near the day’s forecast high of 63 degrees, before colder air moves in tonight and Friday. The National Weather Service’s latest Philadelphia-area discussion says the storm is strengthening over the region and will move offshore.