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Treasury Chief Bessent Moves to Military Base After Iranian Threats on His Life
By Beth Carter,9 days ago
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has recently moved from his home to a military base following threats against his life attributed to Iran, according to three people with knowledge of the matter. The severity of those threats remains unclear, and the shift comes as U.S. officials say Iranian plotting against American officials has entered a more advanced stage.