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Parents charged after McLean party with underage drinking, fireworks
By Ashley Neyra,11 days ago
Two parents face charges after police say they hosted a party in McLean with underage drinking, fireworks and disorderly conduct, authorities say. Multiple people dialed 911 on Friday to report a large party got out of control. Callers estimated that between 100 and 300 people were there. At about 9:05 p.m. officers responded to the home in the 1400 block of Woodacre Drive.