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18-Wheeler Flips on SH 130 Near Del Valle, Driver Airlifted as Lanes Jam for Hours
By Ryan Anderson,11 days ago
An 18-wheeler rolled over on southbound State Highway 130 near Moore Road in southeast Travis County early Friday, spilling debris across the roadway and forcing the truck's driver to be airlifted to a hospital. The crash, first reported around 5:13 a.m. between Moore Road and Von Quintus Road, triggered a shutdown of all southbound lanes that stretched into the morning commute.
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