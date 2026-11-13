undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Storm, Surf And Flood Fears: San Francisco Braces For 50-Foot Weekend Waves
By Emily Johnson,11 days ago
San Francisco is heading into a rainy, blustery Friday, with the main downpour arriving during the morning commute and thunderstorms possible from late morning into early afternoon. Temperatures are forecast in the upper 50s to lower 60s, while southwest winds could gust to 37 mph. By evening, the rain may ease to showers, but the coast will be entering a much more dangerous stretch.