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FAA nationwide ground stop causes delays, cancellations at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport
By WXXV Staff,11 days ago
Flight schedules at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport are currently being impacted by the FAA mandated nationwide ground stop. American AA5274 to Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW): Delayed. Delta DL3063 to Atlanta (ATL): Canceled. Breeze MX1606 to Tampa (TPA): Delayed. Flight statuses remain subject to change as the situation develops. Passengers traveling today are...