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Alabama screen-time commission weighs classroom changes as survey finds public concerns
By Austin Pratt,11 days ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — A statewide survey of more than 6,700 Alabama parents, teachers and school officials reveals widespread concerns about classroom screen time, as a state commission prepares recommendations that could influence education policy and potential legislation next year. The preliminary survey results, provided to ABC 33/40 by...
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