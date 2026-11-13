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‘They knew hope was on the way’: Parkview says goodbye to Samaritan helicopter with one final flight
By Tom Powell,11 days ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Parkview Samaritan helicopter took its final flight Friday, bringing together the crews who flew it and a woman who says it helped save her life. The retiring Dauphin flew in formation with two newer Leonardo helicopters over Parkview Regional Medical Center and Parkview Hospital Randallia before returning to Auburn-DeKalb Executive Airport. Current and former crew members and supporters watched from the ground.
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