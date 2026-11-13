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Netflix’s ‘Jean-Michel Basquiat’ Documentary Reclaims the Man Behind the Legend, With His Family Telling the Story
By Eric Keith,11 days ago
Jean-Michel Basquiat’s story has been told many times, but rarely by the people who knew him best. Netflix is changing that. Jean-Michel Basquiat, a new feature documentary, premieres on Netflix December 11. The film is billed as “a reclamation of what has been lost in the legacy of a globally renowned artist.” It draws on untold memories from his family, never-before-seen works and rare archival imagery to separate the man from the myth.