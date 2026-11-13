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Jess Sims Teaches Her First Solo Peloton Cycling Class
10 days ago
Jess Sims taught her first solo Peloton cycling class on October 22, 2026, subbing for Jenn Sherman at the last minute for a 30 min 70s Ride. Jess shared on Instagram that Jenn got stuck in traffic, so she wouldn’t be able to teach her class. Jess was already teaching that morning, with a 30 min Full Body Strength class at 9:15am followed by a scheduled Flash 15. She still taught strength, but the Flash 15 was canceled so she could take over Jenn’s 10:00am ride. That left just 15 minutes to switch studios and get ready.