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New Air and Space Displays Open at the California Science Center
By Contributing Editor,11 days ago
The California Science Center opened its Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center to the public Friday, featuring space shuttle Endeavour displayed in a nearly 200-foot-tall launch configuration. The opening Friday followed a morning grand-opening program and ribbon-cutting at the Science Center, 700 Exposition Park Drive, attended by Sens. Alex Padilla,...
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