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Here's how to watch or stream Saturday's Nevada-Northern Illinois football game
By Chris Murray,11 days ago
The Nevada-Northern Illinois football game Saturday at Huskie Stadium will only be available to view on MW+, the conference's pay-per-view streaming network. The game kicks off at 12:30 p.m. Pacific time with Matt Rodewald on play-by-play and Clay Harbor the color commentator. The game will stream exclusively on MW+, which is available for $79.99 annually or a monthly subscription for $10.99. You can subscribe here. A subscription is also available on Amazon Prime.