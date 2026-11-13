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HN851: Inside the Certified Kubernetes Network Engineer (CKNE) Program
By Heavy Networking,8 days ago
Today, Drew and Ethan cover the brand new Certified Kubernetes Network Engineer program with Nico Vibert. Nico helped create this certification, and is writing a study guide for the program to be published by O’Reilly in 2027. They discuss what the CKNE covers, who should take it, how to prepare, and how it can advance your career in cloud-native networking.