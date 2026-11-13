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Every Piece of This Corvette Is Built to Race. It Never Has.
By Rod Worley,4 days ago
Authentic Race Engineering: Built by Gainesville, Georgia craftsman Mike Clay, this 1977 gray C3 Corvette features authentic pro-street hardware—including a full roll cage, Simpson 5-point harnesses, dual Holley four-barrels on a tunnel ram intake, a 3,000-stall automatic, wheelie bars, and a bumper-mounted parachute with an overhead release lever. Pure...