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NXT TV rating (11/10): Did the numbers bounce back for the return to the show’s usual Tuesday night time slot?
11 days ago
The Tuesday, November 10 NXT television show averaged 588,000 viewers on The CW, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The previous week’s show aired on a Wednesday, so the better comparison is the October 27 episode that averaged 520,000 viewers. NXT finished with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demo, up from the previous episode’s 0.09 rating.