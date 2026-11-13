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Donations and volunteers needed for St. Vincent de Paul’s Thanksgiving Basket program
By Mike Lane, KTOO,11 days ago
A Thanksgiving meal can mean a lot more than what’s on the table. It’s about bringing friends and family together. St. Vincent de Paul is preparing its annual Thanksgiving food baskets. But organizers need a little help from the community, both in donations and volunteers. KTOO’s Mike Lane visited with St. Vincent de Paul’s Chris Gianotti and Caroline Allen who help with the effort.
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