undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rescues are underway in New Orleans after tanker hits a river cruise boat on the Mississippi River
By Associated Press,11 days ago
NEW ORLEANS, - A tanker in New Orleans that apparently lost its steering slammed into a docked river cruise boat with 180 people aboard Friday, the mayor said. All aboard survived after the crash prompted a massive rescue operation for passengers and crew who plunged into the Mississippi River as the ship took on water and began to topple over.