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Bachelor's Kaitlyn Bristowe Caught in Friday the 13th Nightmare Amid FAA Ground Stop
By TMZ Staff,10 days ago
Kaitlyn Bristowe is finding out there's something worse than getting sent home on "The Bachelor" ... not being able to get home at all. The former "Bachelorette" star is stranded at an airport amid the nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop ... and she's knocking back a Guinness while trying to figure out what the heck is going on.