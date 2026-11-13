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MS NOW’s Eugene Daniels – Stranded in LAX – Reports Fellow Passengers ‘Shocked’ at Trump’s Silence on FAA Ground Stoppage
11 days ago
MS NOW correspondent Eugene Daniels reported that stranded airline passengers were "shocked" and "disturbed" by President Donald Trump's failure to quickly address the nation as a sweeping Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ground stop Friday brought air travel across the United States to a halt. Daniels, who was himself asked to...