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Interview: ‘Green Lava’ Filmmakers Lia Beltrami and Ali Aksu Find a Life Enlarged by Love in the Heart of the Vatican
By Landon Johnson,10 days ago
The most revealing thing about Giacomo Mattivi is the way his friends talk about him. They seek out his opinions, admire his intelligence and appreciate the perspective he brings to their lives. Their affection has the familiarity of people who have spent enough time together to understand one another’s worth. There is no sense of obligation in their companionship. They simply love having him around. It is in these relationships that Green Lava, Lia Beltrami and Ali Aksu’s documentary short, finds its emotional center.