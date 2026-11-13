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Wish Billy Strings Had Drums? The Polish Ambassador Has Some ‘Billy Beats’ For You
By Michael Broerman,10 days ago
As Billy Strings‘ meteoric rise in popularity ignited a broader jamgrass explosion across the United States, the number one gripe from the periphery of uninitiated has always been: it needs drums. For those unwilling to crack open Appalachian history, fire up some Doc Watson or Bill Monroe, and maybe try something outside their comfort zones, The Polish Ambassador has brought the (Blue Ridge) mountain to you with Billy Beats.