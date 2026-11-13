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Continental Divide Trail Southern Terminus Monument to Be Relocated Due to Border Wall
11 days ago
Hikers can once again access the southern terminus of the Continental Divide Trail, more than two weeks after border wall construction closed down the southernmost 1.1 miles of the trail, the Continental Divide Trail Coalition (CDTC) says. But with the official end of the route now trapped between two sections of steel barrier, the obelisk that marks the terminus will need to be moved.