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FAA has lifted its third-ever nationwide ground stop
By Eric Bangeman,11 days ago
Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy blamed obsolete equipment for the outage. The Federal Administration lifted its third-ever nationwide ground stop after several hours Friday evening. Domestic flights were cleared to begin taking off at 8:35 pm EST. FAA Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy cautioned that, barring massive system updates, there will be “more of these” ahead.