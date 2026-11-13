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Missing 76-Year-Old East Alabama Man Found Safe After Heat Advisory Search
By Erin Montoya,9 days ago
The Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed that 76-year-old Francis Vancour, who had gone missing in East Alabama, was found safe after an urgent search. A NowGeorgia report, citing the Lee County Sheriff's Office, said Vancour had left his phone and identification at home and had no water with him. Those details raised concern for his welfare during the search.
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