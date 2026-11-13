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Service Academy Clash with Air Force Awaits Women's Basketball on Saturday
11 days ago
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - After opening its 2026-27 campaign with three straight games on the road, the Navy women's basketball team begins a quick three-game homestand on Saturday afternoon with a service academy matchup versus Air Force. Following Saturday's meeting with the Falcons (2-1), the Mids (1-2) will welcome Dickinson College and North Carolina A&T on Monday, Nov. 16 and Friday, Nov. 20, respectively. Navy and Air Force are picking up a series that was active in the 2010's decade with eight meetings, but has only had one matchup since, in Colorado Springs in 2022. Tip-off for the Mids' home opener is set for 1 p.m. at Alumni Hall.