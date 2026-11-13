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FAA halts flights nationwide due to air traffic control communication issues
By Crain's Detroit Business,11 days ago
The U.S. issued an order to halt flights nationwide just after 4 p.m. Friday, with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy citing a communication issue affecting all air route traffic control centers. The Federal Aviation Administration said in an advisory notice on its website that the ground stop affects all airports and...