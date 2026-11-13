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Prosecutors push to keep Rickarby St. shooting suspects jailed until trial
By Andrea Ramey,11 days ago
MOBILE, Ala. (NBC 15) — A judge denied bond Friday morning for four suspects charged in the July 22 shooting of a woman in her Rickarby St. driveway. They are scheduled to appear in court Monday for an arraignment hearing. The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office has also asked the judge to hold them without bail until trial under Aniah’s Law. A fifth suspect, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, remains at the Strickland Youth Center while prosecutors seek to have him transferred to adult court. The 51-year-old survivor, Genade Colley, says she now deals with seizures and blurred vision.
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