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21 Original Xbox Games Hit PC as Star Wars: KOTOR Finally Gets Achievements
By Ethan Carter,10 days ago
Back in November 2021, Microsoft marked 20 years of Xbox by adding 76 older games to console backward compatibility in one big drop. Five years later the same idea is running on Windows, with 21 more original Xbox games arriving on PC on Thursday, November 12. That pushes the Xbox Backward Compatibility on PC library to 25 games, which lines up neatly with the brand’s 25th anniversary.