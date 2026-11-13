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E-Bikes: We Can Solve This Problem
By Indy Staff,11 days ago
Yesterday while walking on the sidewalk along Chapala Street I was nearly struck by an e-bike. I believe the gentleman riding it said something to me, but since I am hearing impaired I was unable to discern his words. It wasn’t until I saw him out of the corner of my right eye that I froze and tucked in my elbows. He apologized for frightening me as he whooshed by, which was nice, but what was he doing on the sidewalk in the first place!?! Off he sped onto the wrong side of the street not wearing a helmet.