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A Digital Twin of Nature
By Indy Staff,11 days ago
What if you could rewind a forest fire, fast-forward a coral bleaching event, or test drive a species reintroduction? The most powerful tool in modern conservation is no longer a drone, a GPS tracing device, or a geofence — it’s a digital twin. Digital twins give conservation scientists and practitioners a virtual mirror of the planet where they can experiment, fail, and fix things before reality catches up.