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What to expect from the Alabama offense with Austin Mack starting vs. Vanderbilt
By Justin Smith,11 days ago
Austin Mack is expected to make the first start of his career for Alabama at quarterback against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday. Mack is in his third season at Alabama and his fourth under Kalen DeBoer. The quarterback has limited game experience, but if Mack has shown one thing in his limited action as a quarterback at Alabama, it’s that he likes to push the football down the field and take shots. In his first taste of action in an Alabama uniform against Mercer, he threw three passes. One of those was a 31-yard deep ball Rico Scott pulled in towards the back of the end zone.