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Brooklyn Man, 26, Arrested After Swastika Found on Lawrence JCC Door
By Elise Hadley,11 days ago
Marion & Aaron Gural JCC — Approximate Swastika Discovery Site. A 26-year-old Brooklyn man is facing charges after Nassau police say he drew a swastika on the door of the Marion & Aaron JCC in Lawrence. Saul Amantecatl Sanchez was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with aggravated harassment and making graffiti, then released on an appearance ticket.
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