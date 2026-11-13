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Cowboys Set to Make Major Roster Move on Playmaker Amid Injuries
By Sean Deveney,11 days ago
The Dallas Cowboys are heading into Week 10 in a familiar position–they are without a true backup running back, having cycled through several now going back to training camp. There were Phil Mafah and Jaydon Blue, the second-year backs expected to compete for the job behind Javonte Williams, but neither stacked up and both were released. Malik Davis got the job, but was injured in the practice before the season started, and required season-ending hip surgery. The Cowboys tried Emari Demercado, but he was waived, and the team turned to Tyler Goodson. Now, Goodson is injured and the Cowboys, scrambling to fill the role, have finally appeared ready to turn to a player who has been in their pipeline for the past year, after bouncing through practice squads with the Jets, 49ers and Packers: Israel Abanikanda.