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Reported reckless I-5 driving by Auburn man kills 1, injures 7
By Steve Hunter steve.hunter@kentreporter.com,11 days ago
A 23-year-old Auburn man faces potential charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and reckless driving after he reportedly caused a seven-vehicle crash along northbound Interstate 5 in SeaTac that killed one person and injured seven. Troopers responded at about 9:29 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 to the crash near South 200th...