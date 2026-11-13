undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Larry Kane interviewed the Beatles, MLK and eight presidents. He's retiring after a 69-year broadcast career
By Michael Tanenbaum,11 days ago
Larry Kane, a pioneer in Philadelphia's media market and the original anchor of 6ABC's "Action News," is calling it a career after 69 years in TV and radio. Kane, 84, has been in a fixture in political journalism for decades and is widely remembered for his coverage of the Beatles during their North American tours in 1964-65, as well as John Lennon's visit to 6ABC's studios in 1975. Kane's high-profile interviews include conversations with eight presidents, two popes and the civil rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X.