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November 2026 Reshoring Initiative E-News: Reshoring Initiative® 2025 Annual Report Released
By Brendan Doran,11 days ago
November 2026 Reshoring Initiative E-News: Reshoring Initiative® 2025 Annual Report Released. The November 2026 Reshoring Initiative E-News: Reshoring Initiative® 2025 Annual Report has been released. We invite you to read the full report to explore the leading industries, policy and market drivers, growing role of advanced manufacturing, and actions needed to turn this momentum into stronger supply chains and more well-paying American jobs.