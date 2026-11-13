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The Family Interpreter: Rutgers–Camden Students Carry a Second Workload Home
By Nhi Nguyen,11 days ago
For many students, translating for immigrant parents is a responsibility classmates and professors rarely see. Marium Khan was sixteen when she stood beside her mother at an airport immigration desk on their way to Pakistan. The officer asked questions in English. Khan turned each one into Urdu for her mother, then carried her mother’s answers back to the officer in English.