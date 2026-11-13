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Public Advocates condemns attack on immigrant families: Trump administration publishes rule to evict mixed-status families from federally assisted housing
By Public Advocates, Special to LassenNews.com,11 days ago
A home shouldn’t depend on where you were born. Yet that’s what HUD — the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development — is telling thousands of California families. HUD has published its “Verification of Eligible Status” rule which would, if allowed to go into effect,...
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