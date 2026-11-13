undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Two Years in India, Two Years at Rutgers: A Pathway to an American Degree
By Zeel Mayur Patel,11 days ago
Today, studying in the United States of America is a dream for many Indian students. That dream comes along with experience, exposure, and a lot of financial challenges. The cost for tuition, housing, and other miscellaneous expenses make it almost impossible for an Indian student to afford getting an international degree. However, there is a different pathway available to students. A partnership between Rutgers–Camden and the Vidyalankar Institute of International Education (VIEE) in Mumbai offers another way. Students complete two years of undergraduate study in India and the other two at Rutgers–Camden, earning an American degree at a lower cost.