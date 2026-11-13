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Celebrating Creativity– The Scarlet Scribes Open Mic in Collaboration with WCCR
By Chiara Guastella,11 days ago
The Scarlet Scribes continue their collaborative streak for the second year in a row. Their first collaboration of the semester, an Open Mic and Karaoke night with WCCR, Rutgers– Camden’s Student Radio Station, was held on October 23 at the Raptor Roost in the Campus Center. A night that celebrated creativity, where students–both in and outside the club–were able to showcase their original work, from poetry, to original short plays, to original music.