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Beyond the Scrubs
By Teeyanah Davenport,11 days ago
Rutgers–Camden (RUC) nursing student Yhara Guizar entered college like many others with a desire to help others. Throughout her first semester she has faced unexpected challenges and responsibilities she is still learning to understand. Coming from high school to entering demanding science courses and managing the pressure of preparing for clinical work has sometimes made her question whether nursing is the right path. Her worries go beyond passing exams because what she learns in the classroom could one day affect another person’s health.