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Owen County Teen, 15, Ruled Competent for Trial in Father's and Great-Uncle's Killings
By Luis Martinez,11 days ago
A 15-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting his father and great uncle in rural Owen County last year has been found competent to stand trial, according to online court records. Jeremiah Dill is charged as an adult in connection with the Aug. 9, 2025, killings, which happened in the driveway of a home in the 1500 block of Truesdel Road in Quincy, an unincorporated town about five miles southeast of Cloverdale.
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